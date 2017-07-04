Annual July 4th celebration in Morris...

Annual July 4th celebration in Morristown runs on volunteers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

It takes a lot of volunteers, doing a lot of things for a very long time to pull off something as big and as consistently popular as the Morristown Fourth of July Parade. “It's all volunteers,” Morristown Second Assistant Fire Chief James J. Moore said as crews scrambled to take down the barriers at the end of the annual event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worthley, Dawn 4 hr Spirit_plbg 1
What happened to Dawn Worthley 4 hr Greatcamp310 1
boat stole from payne lake 6 hr bud 2
Cocaine dealers in town right across from the m... 19 hr Weeblewobble 2
Sara Hutchins 23 hr Yup 1
ES principal Jun 30 Curious patent 21
ryan gibson Jun 29 righthere 9
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,627 • Total comments across all topics: 282,239,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC