Waddington Summer Concert Series offe...

Waddington Summer Concert Series offers wide variety of bands and performers

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The 2017 Waddington Summer Series will mainly be held in the newly constructed pavilion at Island View Park overlooking the beautiful St. Lawrence River on Fridays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Completion of the facility is anticipated the end of June. Concerts prior to the opening of the pavilion will be held at the end of Waddington Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fowler Judge 4 hr Carol 7
Young Christopher Fuller 10 hr Bobbi 37
Jessica Rosenbarker 10 hr Bobbi 3
Overdose (Oct '16) 19 hr Seriously 9
ES principal 22 hr Curious Parent 20
Lizzy Jun 21 Booty monster 1
Class of 2017 money Jun 21 top dog 91
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,749 • Total comments across all topics: 281,995,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC