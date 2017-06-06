Waddington Summer Concert Series offers wide variety of bands and performers

The 2017 Waddington Summer Series will mainly be held in the newly constructed pavilion at Island View Park overlooking the beautiful St. Lawrence River on Fridays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Completion of the facility is anticipated the end of June. Concerts prior to the opening of the pavilion will be held at the end of Waddington Main Street.

