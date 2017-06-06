Waddington Summer Concert Series offers wide variety of bands and performers
The 2017 Waddington Summer Series will mainly be held in the newly constructed pavilion at Island View Park overlooking the beautiful St. Lawrence River on Fridays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Completion of the facility is anticipated the end of June. Concerts prior to the opening of the pavilion will be held at the end of Waddington Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fowler Judge
|4 hr
|Carol
|7
|Young Christopher Fuller
|10 hr
|Bobbi
|37
|Jessica Rosenbarker
|10 hr
|Bobbi
|3
|Overdose (Oct '16)
|19 hr
|Seriously
|9
|ES principal
|22 hr
|Curious Parent
|20
|Lizzy
|Jun 21
|Booty monster
|1
|Class of 2017 money
|Jun 21
|top dog
|91
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC