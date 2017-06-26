Story from NorthCountryNow.com

While at the Frederic Remington Art Museum Monday, Sen. Patty Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, announced she secured $100,000 in state funding to help the museum preserve its internationally acclaimed collection of original Remington paintings, sketches and sculptures. Recently, museum officials called on Ritchie for help to upgrade the system, which has been in use for two decades.

