Norwood Village Green Concert Series continues Thursday
The Gathering is a fiddle-flavored group playing what feels good, sounds good, and is good in a non-genre way. David Wells started his music career in Northern New York playing in local bands while in high school in the Heuvelton area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fowler Judge
|4 hr
|Carol
|7
|Young Christopher Fuller
|10 hr
|Bobbi
|37
|Jessica Rosenbarker
|10 hr
|Bobbi
|3
|Overdose (Oct '16)
|19 hr
|Seriously
|9
|ES principal
|22 hr
|Curious Parent
|20
|Lizzy
|Jun 21
|Booty monster
|1
|Class of 2017 money
|Jun 21
|top dog
|91
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC