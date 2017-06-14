Massena man gets prison term for failure to register as sex offender
Raymond C. Miller, 44, of 226 Trippany Road, Massena, was sentenced to 20 to 60 months in prison Monday in St. Lawrence County Court for his March 20 guilty plea to failure to register as a sex offender in a plea deal with the district attorney's office. From about Oct. 27 through Nov. 7, Miller failed to register with the Division of Criminal Justice Services an internet account, used by him and maintained by Time Warner Cable, within the mandated 10 days.
