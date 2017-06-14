Massena man gets prison term for fail...

Massena man gets prison term for failure to register as sex offender

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Raymond C. Miller, 44, of 226 Trippany Road, Massena, was sentenced to 20 to 60 months in prison Monday in St. Lawrence County Court for his March 20 guilty plea to failure to register as a sex offender in a plea deal with the district attorney's office. From about Oct. 27 through Nov. 7, Miller failed to register with the Division of Criminal Justice Services an internet account, used by him and maintained by Time Warner Cable, within the mandated 10 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Young Christopher Fuller 2 hr Lmfao 8
Class of 2017 money 6 hr blondie 80
News Police union endorses Rain in DA race (Oct '13) 11 hr ddriver 3
dr phill Mon Disgusting 14
Bruce LaPage Jr.;Winthrop Man (Mar '11) Jun 9 Seabass 17
Blairs User Cars Jun 1 done it 12
any gay or bi guys up 2 30 into chubs and that ... (May '14) May 31 brian 11
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,732 • Total comments across all topics: 281,745,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC