Helena B. Town

MASSENA – Helena “Pat” B. Town, age 96, of Massena, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at the Massena Memorial Hospital. There will be a graveside service in the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards on Monday, July 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Lay Pastor Lori Hickey officiating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.