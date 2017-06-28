Helena B. Town
MASSENA – Helena “Pat” B. Town, age 96, of Massena, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at the Massena Memorial Hospital. There will be a graveside service in the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards on Monday, July 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Lay Pastor Lori Hickey officiating.
