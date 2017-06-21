Gouverneur man pleads not guilty to polluting Raquette River

A Gouverneur man was charged Monday by federal agents with two years of dumping polluted water into the Raquette River and lying about it in reports. Michael J. Ward, 54, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to an indictment charging him with six felony counts of violating the Clean Water Act, according to a news release issued by U.S. Attorney Richard S. Hartunian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.