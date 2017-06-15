Gouverneur man gets prison for burgla...

Gouverneur man gets prison for burglaries in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties

In Jefferson County Court Wednesday, Joshua R. Daniels, 35, Gouverneur, was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for a burglary that occurred at a Philadelphia business on Nov. 19, 2016. The sentence was to run concurrent to the 2 1/3- to 7-year sentence assigned to him in St. Lawrence County Court, which he received after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary there.

