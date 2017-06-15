Gouverneur man gets prison for burglaries in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties

In Jefferson County Court Wednesday, Joshua R. Daniels, 35, Gouverneur, was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for a burglary that occurred at a Philadelphia business on Nov. 19, 2016. The sentence was to run concurrent to the 2 1/3- to 7-year sentence assigned to him in St. Lawrence County Court, which he received after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.