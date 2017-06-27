Gouverneur inmate charged with weapon...

Gouverneur inmate charged with weapon possession

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

State police on June 20 charged Ronald E. Barrett, 23, Lake Luzerne, with first-degree possession of dangerous prison contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. Troopers charge that at on March 19, while an inmate at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility, Mr. Barrett was subjected to a pat frisk after setting off a metal detector and was found in possession of a metal can lid bent over on one side in his front pants pocket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Fitzgerald 5 hr Booty monster 6
dr phill 8 hr Meghan 17
What ever happened to Danielle Brown? Sun jonny2fux 1
News Gouverneur pair jailed following two burglary c... Jun 25 Taxpayer 21
ryan gibson Jun 25 hobo 7
Fowler Judge Jun 24 Carol 7
Jessica Rosenbarker Jun 24 Bobbi 3
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,599 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC