Gouverneur inmate charged with weapon possession

State police on June 20 charged Ronald E. Barrett, 23, Lake Luzerne, with first-degree possession of dangerous prison contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. Troopers charge that at on March 19, while an inmate at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility, Mr. Barrett was subjected to a pat frisk after setting off a metal detector and was found in possession of a metal can lid bent over on one side in his front pants pocket.

