Former Fowler judge gets prison for sex bribes

Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A former Fowler town justice was sentenced to prison Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court for his conviction of accepting bribes for sexual favors . Paul M. Lamson, 62, of 1992 Route 812, Gouverneur, was sentenced to two to six years in prison for his March 3 guilty plea to felony third-degree bribe-receiving and misdemeanor official misconduct as part of a plea deal with the state attorney general's office.

