Drug traffickers a gravy traina derailed with interstate drug sweep

Drug traffickers a gravy train derailed with interstate drug sweep

The 11-month investigation, which included covert surveillance and hundreds of hours of wiretaps, aimed at rooting out heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine dealers operating in the St. Lawrence County area, according to a news release from the AG's office. Led by AG Eric T. Schneiderman's Organized Crime Task Force, the bust led to the recovery of thousands of bags of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, guns and more as well as the indictment of 106 people charged with conspiring in two major drug distribution networks that led to the sale of drugs in St. Lawrence County.

