Watertown woman admits to bringing bath salts into Jefferson County Jail

In Jefferson County Court on Friday, Ariel L. Carlisle, 32, Watertown, pleaded guilty to second-degree promotion of prison contraband. Ms. Carlisle, who was being booked into the Jefferson Count jail on a probation violation April 30, was found to have possessed bath salts at the time.

