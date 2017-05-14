Voters Decide On School Budgets Tuesday

Voters Decide On School Budgets Tuesday

St. Lawrence County residents will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on 2017-18 school budgets and fill 34 seats on local boards of education. There are 13 out of 17 St. Lawrence County school districts putting up budgets that increase property taxes as high as the property tax cap allows.

