Voters Decide On School Budgets Tuesday
St. Lawrence County residents will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on 2017-18 school budgets and fill 34 seats on local boards of education. There are 13 out of 17 St. Lawrence County school districts putting up budgets that increase property taxes as high as the property tax cap allows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gouverneur woman charged with assault
|16 hr
|Haha
|27
|Gouverneur man pleads guilty to area burglaries
|20 hr
|Seabass
|2
|Blairs User Cars
|Fri
|ddriver
|8
|jim ashley
|May 10
|123abc
|1
|Ashley kelsey
|May 9
|BMXR
|8
|Amanda house
|May 8
|Observer
|8
|chambers (Aug '13)
|May 6
|Know her dad
|11
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC