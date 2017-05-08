Story from NorthCountryNow.com

The Canton Farmers Market, in Village Green at Park Street and Main Street, will open May 12 and will be open every Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 27. The Potsdam Farmers' Market, in the Ives Park Main Street parking lot, will open Saturday, May 13, and will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 28. The Massena Farmers' Market, at Danforth Place Park, will be open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 6 through Oct. 12. The Gouverneur Farmers' Market, at the Village Green, Church Street, will be open Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1 through Oct. 27 The Hammond Farmers' Market will be open at the Hammond Museum, 1A North Main St./Route 37 Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. from June 21 through Sept.

