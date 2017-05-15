St. Lawrence County residents charged...

St. Lawrence County residents charged with DWI

GOUVERNEUR – State police on Friday charged Dean H. Witherell, 36, of Gouverneur, with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. It is alleged that at about 11 p.m., Mr. Witherell was pulled over for failure to keep right on County Route 11. His blood-alcohol content was not available.

