Potsdam golfers outscore Gouverneur for first NAC win

Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The Potdam Central golf team earned a rain-soaked 219-277 decision over Gouverneur for its first win of the NAC Division I season on Friday at the Potsdam Town and Country Club. Nolan Towne anchored the scoring for the Sandstoners with a 41. Charlie Helenbrook and Kobe Phillips both carded rounds of 44 while Carson Regan and Ethan Phippen both finished at 45. Kenny Eurto posted a non-scoring 49. Playing exhibition rounds, Romano Sergi shot a 51 and Declan Dougan a 56. For the Wildcats, Cole Newvine was low man with a 46 followed by Dylan Bates with a 47, Dylann Farr with a 48, Wyatt Holmes with a 65 and Avery Hayden with a 71. Sullivan Rumble shot a non-scoring 75 while Dawson Miller finished with a 60 playing exhibition.

