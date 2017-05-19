New redemption center and gift shop opens in Gouverneur
A new bottle redemption center and gift shop is providing people with disabilities a place to work and also a place to sell their handcrafted items such as jewelry, sewing projects, artwork, wooden furniture and other items. The business, called Bottles and Bows, is operated by St. Lawrence NYSARC at 470 E. Main St. The renovated building previously housed A-Plus Auto.
