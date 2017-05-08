Massena golfers outshoot Potsdam
The Massena Central golf team overcame near freezing conditions in claiming a 208-215 NAC Division I decision over Potsdam Central at a rain-soaked Potsdam Town and Country Club on Monday. Terrell Thomas anchored the Raider scoring with a 3-over par 39. Jake Amo carded a 40 followed by Ben Chilton with a 41 and Nick Lindstat with a 43 while Dylan Tyo and Logan Chilton each shot 45's as Massena improved its early season record to 2-0.
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda house
|3 hr
|Observer
|8
|chambers (Aug '13)
|Sat
|Know her dad
|11
|Gouverneur woman charged with assault
|Sat
|Sad
|9
|Greg Lanphear (Sep '16)
|May 6
|Lmao Lizzie
|51
|Blairs User Cars
|May 6
|ddriver
|4
|Gouverneur school high school
|May 5
|Observer
|82
|Gouverneur woman charged with stealing ATM card...
|May 4
|me
|1
