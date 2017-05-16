M-W Golfers Hold Lead Share OFA Wins Home Opener
OFA won its home opener while Madrid-Waddington, led by Grant VanBuren's two-under par round of 34, retained its share of the NAC Division I lead with a victory at Potsdam. In Division II golf action Canton and Norwood-Norfolk matched wins to stay undefeated heading into back to back matches today and Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RIP and his Grandma
|10 hr
|done it
|6
|Corey Brown
|16 hr
|Ding dong
|6
|Gouverneur woman charged with assault
|Wed
|Mama
|83
|Ken smith
|Tue
|sarah Remer me
|1
|chambers (Aug '13)
|May 20
|Yup know him
|15
|"Observer's" Repetitious Comments
|May 19
|wow
|6
|Class of 2017 money
|May 18
|gouveygal
|17
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC