M-W Golfers Hold Lead Share OFA Wins Home Opener

Tuesday May 16

OFA won its home opener while Madrid-Waddington, led by Grant VanBuren's two-under par round of 34, retained its share of the NAC Division I lead with a victory at Potsdam. In Division II golf action Canton and Norwood-Norfolk matched wins to stay undefeated heading into back to back matches today and Wednesday.

