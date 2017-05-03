Gouverneur woman charged with stealing ATM card, cash
State police on Monday charged Gail M. Wylie, 44, of 79 Beckwith St., with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and three counts of misdemeanor petit larceny. Troopers charge that at 9:37 a.m. on April 18 at a residence on Route 58, Ms.
