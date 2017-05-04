Gouverneur woman arrested on grand la...

Gouverneur woman arrested on grand larceny and drug charges, deputies say

A Gouverneur woman was arrested Thursday following an investigation of property being taken and sold from 197B Weldon Rd., according to St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies.

