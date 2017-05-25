Gouverneur woman accused of stealing ...

Gouverneur woman accused of stealing $3,000 from high school senior class

A Gouverneur woman has been charged with the theft of more than $3,000 for which she was responsible as the treasurer of a parent group for the Gouverneur High School Class of 2017 Tracy J. Whitton, 46, was arrested at 9:38 a.m. May 22 at the Gouverneur Police Department and charged with first-degree falsifying business records and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies.

