Gouverneur woman accused of stealing $3,000 from high school senior class
A Gouverneur woman has been charged with the theft of more than $3,000 for which she was responsible as the treasurer of a parent group for the Gouverneur High School Class of 2017 Tracy J. Whitton, 46, was arrested at 9:38 a.m. May 22 at the Gouverneur Police Department and charged with first-degree falsifying business records and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RIP and his Grandma
|Thu
|done it
|6
|Corey Brown
|Wed
|Ding dong
|6
|Gouverneur woman charged with assault
|Wed
|Mama
|83
|Ken smith
|Tue
|sarah Remer me
|1
|chambers (Aug '13)
|May 20
|Yup know him
|15
|Overdose (Oct '16)
|May 19
|Yup
|4
|"Observer's" Repetitious Comments
|May 19
|wow
|6
