Gouverneur teen charged with making a terroristic threat

Police charge that on April 7, the juvenile used his cellular phone to post on his Snapchat account a photo of a Glock handgun followed by a picture of him with a caption that led his peers and peers' parents to be concerned that the he intended on inflicting harm upon the people within the Gouverneur High School. The juvenile was issued a ticket returnable to St. Lawrence County Family Court, Canton.

