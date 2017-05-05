Gouverneur teen charged with making a terroristic threat
Police charge that on April 7, the juvenile used his cellular phone to post on his Snapchat account a photo of a Glock handgun followed by a picture of him with a caption that led his peers and peers' parents to be concerned that the he intended on inflicting harm upon the people within the Gouverneur High School. The juvenile was issued a ticket returnable to St. Lawrence County Family Court, Canton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blairs User Cars
|11 min
|been there
|3
|Amanda house
|2 hr
|Troll
|4
|Gouverneur school high school
|7 hr
|Observer
|82
|Gouverneur woman charged with stealing ATM card...
|Thu
|me
|1
|chambers (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Good girl
|10
|Class of 2017 money
|Tue
|Good girl
|6
|Emily Dehart....
|Apr 27
|Curious George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC