Gouverneur man jailed for allegedly v...

Gouverneur man jailed for allegedly violating terms of release

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: North Country Now

Village police arrested Kody A. Parris, 25, of Gouverneur, Thursday, April 27, at 8:50 p.m. at 25 Factory St. on a town court bench warrant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blairs User Cars 26 min ddriver 4
News Gouverneur woman charged with assault 7 hr Funny 2
Amanda house 16 hr Troll 4
Gouverneur school high school 21 hr Observer 82
News Gouverneur woman charged with stealing ATM card... Thu me 1
chambers (Aug '13) May 2 Good girl 10
Class of 2017 money May 2 Good girl 6
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,809,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC