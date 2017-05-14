Gouverneur man charged with obstructi...

Gouverneur man charged with obstructing governmental administration in LeRay

The charge came after police responded to the report of disorderly conduct at Gould Corners Road near the Waddingham Road intersection. No further details were provided.

