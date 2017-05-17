Canton golfers reverse N-N; Massena, ...

Canton golfers reverse N-N; Massena, Potsdam earn Division I wins

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

After taking over sole possession of the first place in the NAC standings with a win on their home course over previously unbeaten Canton Central on Tuesday, the teams played their rematch at the SLU course in Canton where the host Bears knotted pulled back into a tie for the Division II lead with a 232-238 decision over the Flyers.

