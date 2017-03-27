Story from NorthCountryNow.com
Figures from the state Department of Transportation show the busiest stretch of roadway in St. Lawrence County is in downtown Canton and averages close to 20,000 vehicles per day. East Main Street in the village between Pleasant Street and state Route 310 averaged 18,442 vehicles per day in 2015, the most recent year for which figures were available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gouverneur school
|2 hr
|Coverup
|2
|Rock Island road
|17 hr
|Jenn
|5
|Katrina roe
|Thu
|Concerned mom
|1
|How long will it be before
|Wed
|iwannaknow
|1
|Gouverneur man charged with harassment
|Mar 27
|fred
|1
|internet trolls
|Mar 26
|Troll
|28
|Ashley Fuller
|Mar 26
|Friend
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC