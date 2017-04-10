Story from NorthCountryNow.com
Community Health Center of the North Country has hired Dr. Nadhia Celestin to the team of physicians at their Gouverneur health center. She specializes in family medicine, accepts patients of all ages, and is dedicated to providing patient centered care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gouverneur school high school
|4 min
|Former GHS Student
|20
|chambers (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Wondering
|8
|rock island road
|Apr 5
|roadrunner
|2
|Hailesboro Street
|Apr 5
|fred
|2
|Becky Boshane Harper (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|wanna know who
|3
|Gouverneur woman charged with issuing bad checks (Sep '14)
|Apr 3
|suck a big fat d__k
|7
|Rock Island road
|Apr 3
|jkd
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC