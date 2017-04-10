Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: North Country Now

Community Health Center of the North Country has hired Dr. Nadhia Celestin to the team of physicians at their Gouverneur health center. She specializes in family medicine, accepts patients of all ages, and is dedicated to providing patient centered care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gouverneur school high school 4 min Former GHS Student 20
chambers (Aug '13) Sun Wondering 8
rock island road Apr 5 roadrunner 2
Hailesboro Street Apr 5 fred 2
Becky Boshane Harper (Jul '14) Apr 3 wanna know who 3
News Gouverneur woman charged with issuing bad checks (Sep '14) Apr 3 suck a big fat d__k 7
Rock Island road Apr 3 jkd 6
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,198,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC