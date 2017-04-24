Rome man charged with DWI and petit l...

Rome man charged with DWI and petit larceny

State police on Monday charged Dylan J. Falcone, 19, of 8603 Gore Road, Rome, with driving while intoxicated and petit larceny, both misdemeanors. He was also cited with failure to keep right.

