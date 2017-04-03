Public speaking as a long tradition a...

Public speaking as a long tradition at Gouveneur high school

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: North County Public Radio

Some of Gouverneur High School's best public speakers are busy memorizing and rehearsing monologues this week. And maybe dealing with a case of "butterflies" in the stomach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mindy and travis 15 hr Blind to the truth 7
Gouverneur school high school 19 hr Sarah 2
chambers (Aug '13) Wed Ben Franklin 7
rock island road Wed roadrunner 2
Hailesboro Street Wed fred 2
Becky Boshane Harper (Jul '14) Apr 3 wanna know who 3
News Gouverneur woman charged with issuing bad checks (Sep '14) Apr 3 suck a big fat d__k 7
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,928 • Total comments across all topics: 280,115,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC