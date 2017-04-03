Public speaking as a long tradition at Gouveneur high school
Some of Gouverneur High School's best public speakers are busy memorizing and rehearsing monologues this week. And maybe dealing with a case of "butterflies" in the stomach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mindy and travis
|15 hr
|Blind to the truth
|7
|Gouverneur school high school
|19 hr
|Sarah
|2
|chambers (Aug '13)
|Wed
|Ben Franklin
|7
|rock island road
|Wed
|roadrunner
|2
|Hailesboro Street
|Wed
|fred
|2
|Becky Boshane Harper (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|wanna know who
|3
|Gouverneur woman charged with issuing bad checks (Sep '14)
|Apr 3
|suck a big fat d__k
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC