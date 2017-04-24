Motorists charged with DWI, related c...

Motorists charged with DWI, related charges

Francisco E. Colomer, 53, of LeRay was charged by state police at 11:30 p.m. April 11 along Route 11 in the town of Pamelia. His blood alcohol content was not reported.

