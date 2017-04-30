Motorists charged with DWI, related charges

Dylan J. Falcone, 19, of Rome, was additionally charged Monday by state police in Antwerp with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and failure to keep right. Troopers charge that at 2:45 a.m. on Route 11 in the town of Antwerp, Mr. Falcone was stopped in a southbound blue 2004 Chevrolet pick-up truck after a theft complaint from the A-Plus Sunoco gas station at West Main Street, Gouverneur.

