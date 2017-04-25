Massena man gets prison for 2016 rape...

Massena man gets prison for 2016 rape of teen girl

A Massena man was sentenced to prison Monday in St. Lawrence County Court for raping a teenage girl last summer. Tyler E. Provost, 21, 70 Spruce St., was sentenced to seven years in prison for his Feb. 27 guilty plea to second-degree rape as part of a plea deal with the district attorney's office.

