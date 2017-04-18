Man jailed on drug charges following ...

Man jailed on drug charges following raid of Prospect Street residence in Gouverneur, police say

A Syracuse man was jailed Friday morning on drug charges after Gouverneur police executed a search warrant at 67 1/2 Prospect St.. Deloyd M. Lesane, 37, was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonies, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, officers said.

