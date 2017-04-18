Man jailed on drug charges following raid of Prospect Street residence in Gouverneur, police say
A Syracuse man was jailed Friday morning on drug charges after Gouverneur police executed a search warrant at 67 1/2 Prospect St.. Deloyd M. Lesane, 37, was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonies, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, officers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Booty
|1 hr
|Troll
|10
|Gouverneur school high school
|2 hr
|Mortamere
|51
|Emily platt
|6 hr
|big momma
|2
|Gouverneur pair jailed following two burglary c...
|8 hr
|TRUTHBEKNOWN
|20
|Gouverneur cops
|9 hr
|Gouv resident
|8
|Just wondering
|22 hr
|Beingreal
|3
|MCcurdy !
|23 hr
|Came too
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC