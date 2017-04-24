Gouverneur students win Clarksona s toothpick Bridge Challenge
Austin Lacey placed first with a load weight of 13.8 pounds. The team of Adam Deam and Gavin Sawyer placed second with a load weight of 13.2 pounds.
