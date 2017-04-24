Gouverneur students win Clarksona s t...

Gouverneur students win Clarksona s toothpick Bridge Challenge

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Austin Lacey placed first with a load weight of 13.8 pounds. The team of Adam Deam and Gavin Sawyer placed second with a load weight of 13.2 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blairs User Cars 4 hr ddriver 4
News Gouverneur woman charged with assault 12 hr Funny 2
Amanda house 20 hr Troll 4
Gouverneur school high school Fri Observer 82
News Gouverneur woman charged with stealing ATM card... Thu me 1
chambers (Aug '13) May 2 Good girl 10
Class of 2017 money May 2 Good girl 6
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,270 • Total comments across all topics: 280,813,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC