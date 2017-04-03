Gouverneur Police Blotter March 31 to April 5
Joy E. Bishop, 32, Gouverneur was charged at 12:15 PM on E. Main St. for inadequate /no stop lamps and failure to notify DMV of a change of address on. Subject issued traffic summons returnable to the Gouverneur Town Court.
