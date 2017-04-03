Gouverneur pair jailed following two ...

Gouverneur pair jailed following two burglary complaints, police say

Two Gouverneur residents were jailed Wednesday in connection with a pair of burglaries in the village, according to Gouverneur police. Police said they arrested Travis O. Horne, 26 and Mindi S. Murdie, 23, following a burglary complaint early on Wednesday morning.

