Gouverneur pair jailed following two burglary complaints, police say
Two Gouverneur residents were jailed Wednesday in connection with a pair of burglaries in the village, according to Gouverneur police. Police said they arrested Travis O. Horne, 26 and Mindi S. Murdie, 23, following a burglary complaint early on Wednesday morning.
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mindy and travis
|53 min
|fred
|4
|Gouverneur school high school
|1 hr
|Lets rally
|1
|chambers (Aug '13)
|14 hr
|Ben Franklin
|7
|rock island road
|18 hr
|roadrunner
|2
|Hailesboro Street
|Wed
|fred
|2
|Becky Boshane Harper (Jul '14)
|Mon
|wanna know who
|3
|Gouverneur woman charged with issuing bad checks (Sep '14)
|Mon
|suck a big fat d__k
|7
