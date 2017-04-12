Gouverneur man pleads guilty to area burglaries
On Nov. 16 at the American Legion post at 163 E. Main St., on Nov. 14 at Nina's Hotel, 39 Depot St., and on Oct. 25 at Spillman's Garage, 4329 Route 58, all in the town of Gouverneur, and acting together with Thomas M. Barbarito, 36, of 42 Park St., Gouverneur, Mr. Daniels unlawfully entered the dwellings with the intent to commit a crime. As part of the plea deal, an additional Nov. 5 burglary at a 1475 County Route 12 residence, a Dec. 14 burglary at a residence at 433 Smith Road and a third count of burglary following an alleged theft at a business Jan. 12 in the village of Philadelphia will all be satisfied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|morristown school
|4 hr
|Samantha
|2
|Gouverneur pair jailed following two burglary c...
|17 hr
|OPPIE
|23
|Booty
|22 hr
|Dumbass
|20
|When are these lazy cops going to start doing t...
|22 hr
|Dumbass
|13
|Gouverneur school high school
|Sun
|Lets rally
|57
|Cocaine
|Sun
|Angie
|1
|MCcurdy !
|Sat
|Blue
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC