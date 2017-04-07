Gouverneur man charged with assault
Village police on March 31 charged Craig M. Murdie, 25, of Gouverneur, with third-degree assault, trespassing and three counts of disorderly conduct. Police charge that at about 7:48 a.m., on E. Main Street in the village, Mr. Murdie punched another person in the face and upon police arrival engaged in disorderly acts to include yelling, screaming and entering the roadway to obstruct traffic.
