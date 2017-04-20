Gouverneur man charged with aggravated DWI
St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies on Sunday charged Patrick N. Thompson, no age given, of Sandstone Road, Gouverneur, with aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with failure to keep right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gouverneur pair jailed following two burglary c...
|11 min
|Hahahaha
|19
|Booty
|40 min
|Troll
|6
|Gouverneur school high school
|5 hr
|lol
|49
|Just wondering
|13 hr
|Beingreal
|3
|MCcurdy !
|14 hr
|Came too
|1
|fenlong
|Wed
|coworker
|1
|Girl with blue colored hair at serendipity
|Apr 15
|Calluna Vulgaris
|17
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC