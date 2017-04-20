Gouverneur man charged with aggravate...

Gouverneur man charged with aggravated DWI

St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies on Sunday charged Patrick N. Thompson, no age given, of Sandstone Road, Gouverneur, with aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with failure to keep right.

