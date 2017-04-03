Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces Termination of Employee Stock Ownership Plan
Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. , the holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association , announced today that the Bank has terminated its employee stock ownership plan effective December 31, 2016. In connection with the termination of the Plan, the Company will incur an expense of $11,000 and the assets of the Plan will be distributed to participants in the Plan.
