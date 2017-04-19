Colton, Gouverneur fire departments p...

Colton, Gouverneur fire departments participating in RecruitNY weekend

They are among the nearly 400 fire departments across New York state that have already signed up for the seventh annual RecruitNY weekend, a major initiative of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York . On April 29-30, firehouses across the State will open their doors to the public in an effort to increase membership in the volunteer fire service.

