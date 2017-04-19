Colton, Gouverneur fire departments participating in RecruitNY weekend
They are among the nearly 400 fire departments across New York state that have already signed up for the seventh annual RecruitNY weekend, a major initiative of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York . On April 29-30, firehouses across the State will open their doors to the public in an effort to increase membership in the volunteer fire service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gouverneur school high school
|22 min
|Skippydee
|46
|Greg Lanphear (Sep '16)
|23 min
|Ladeedah
|42
|fenlong
|1 hr
|coworker
|1
|Just wondering
|1 hr
|Beingreal
|1
|Gouverneur pair jailed following two burglary c...
|Apr 15
|goodie
|12
|Girl with blue colored hair at serendipity
|Apr 15
|Calluna Vulgaris
|17
|Where did the Wake & Bake Cafe go?
|Apr 14
|Derka der
|6
