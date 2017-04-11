Bill Proposes Repealing Portions of S...

Bill Proposes Repealing Portions of SAFE Act in Upstate New York

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Your News Now

A new proposed bill would eliminate certain portions of the SAFE Act throughout the state except in New York City. Some of the things it would do is change the definition of an assault weapon and get rid of the requirement that gun owners need to recertify pistols.

