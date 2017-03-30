Waddington pavilion to be constructed by June
In September, the New York Power Authority awarded a $1.3 million contract for work on new recreation facilities at Island View Park, which sits on the St. Lawrence River. The contract went to Northern Tier Contracting, Gouverneur, for a new picnic pavilion, including a central hearth and a separate building with bathrooms and catering facilities.
