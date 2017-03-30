Waddington pavilion to be constructed...

Waddington pavilion to be constructed by June

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

In September, the New York Power Authority awarded a $1.3 million contract for work on new recreation facilities at Island View Park, which sits on the St. Lawrence River. The contract went to Northern Tier Contracting, Gouverneur, for a new picnic pavilion, including a central hearth and a separate building with bathrooms and catering facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gouverneur man charged with harassment Mon fred 1
internet trolls Mar 26 Troll 28
Ashley Fuller Mar 26 Friend 10
Who is Natalie Besaw (Sep '13) Mar 25 Anonymous 19
Don Peck Auction Fraud (Apr '12) Mar 24 ghk 69
Linda Matice Mar 23 YOMOMS SIDEPIECE 10
Eric Graham Mar 21 Youreaidiot 11
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,443 • Total comments across all topics: 279,894,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC