Town of Fine teenager bitten by rabid fox; mother wants others to be wary of strange-acting animals

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was bitten by a rabid silver fox wants others to be wary of animals that are behaving strangely and seek immediate medical help if bitten. Leslie A. Davenport said her son, Landon M., was bitten while he was playing with friends in a neighbor's Spring Street backyard during the day Feb. 25. Without being provoked, she said a fox approached the boys, grabbed Landon's pant leg and then bit him above the elbow of his right arm.

