St. Lawrence County property transactions
Town of Stockholm: 6.08 acres more or less, Lot 4, bounded by Phelix Road, Steven L. Derouchie, Franklin, N.C., sold to Michael Wilson, Nicholville $2,000 Village of Massena: Unknown acres, Lot 4, bounded by Bridges Avenue , Nicholas E. Fodor Esq. , The Estate of Helen R. Slavin, et al, no addresses, sold to Linda Laguna, Palm Harbor, Fla.
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don Peck Auction Fraud (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|ghk
|69
|Linda Matice
|22 hr
|YOMOMS SIDEPIECE
|10
|Eric Graham
|Mar 21
|Youreaidiot
|11
|Jail time for Tristan?
|Mar 21
|rediculousness
|4
|marlane watsom
|Mar 21
|Former GHS Student
|4
|internet trolls
|Mar 19
|fred
|27
|Girl with blue colored hair at serendipity
|Mar 18
|Dickydoo
|13
