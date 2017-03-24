St. Lawrence County property transactions

Town of Stockholm: 6.08 acres more or less, Lot 4, bounded by Phelix Road, Steven L. Derouchie, Franklin, N.C., sold to Michael Wilson, Nicholville $2,000 Village of Massena: Unknown acres, Lot 4, bounded by Bridges Avenue , Nicholas E. Fodor Esq. , The Estate of Helen R. Slavin, et al, no addresses, sold to Linda Laguna, Palm Harbor, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.