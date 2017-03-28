St. Lawrence County DMV offices encouraging Donate Life Month donations
The St. Lawrence County Department of Motor Vehicle offices are teaming up with the New York Alliance for Donation and DMV offices around the state during Donate Life Month to increase enrollment in the New York State Donate Life Registry. Donate Life Month is a national month-long observance aimed at raising public awareness of the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donation, as nearly 10,000 New Yorkers currently wait for transplants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wondering
|1 hr
|Chris
|2
|Gouverneur man charged with harassment
|Mon
|fred
|1
|internet trolls
|Sun
|Troll
|28
|Ashley Fuller
|Sun
|Friend
|10
|Who is Natalie Besaw (Sep '13)
|Mar 25
|Anonymous
|19
|Don Peck Auction Fraud (Apr '12)
|Mar 24
|ghk
|69
|Linda Matice
|Mar 23
|YOMOMS SIDEPIECE
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC