St. Lawrence County DMV offices encouraging Donate Life Month donations

Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The St. Lawrence County Department of Motor Vehicle offices are teaming up with the New York Alliance for Donation and DMV offices around the state during Donate Life Month to increase enrollment in the New York State Donate Life Registry. Donate Life Month is a national month-long observance aimed at raising public awareness of the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donation, as nearly 10,000 New Yorkers currently wait for transplants.

Gouverneur, NY

