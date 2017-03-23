Lamson: Rain told him to rule in her favor
Convicted former Fowler Town Judge Paul M. Lamson, Gouverneur, testified in St. Lawrence County Court today that St. Lawrence County District Attorney Mary E. Rain told him to rule in her favor before a preliminary hearing in which the defense attorney was Edward F. Narrow. “She said to me I needed to rule in her favor to keep that son of a bitch in jail,” Mr. Lamson said Ms.
