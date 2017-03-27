Gouverneur woman charged with possession of controlled substance
State police on March 16 charged Deedee L. Larson-Rickett, 39, of 514 Sleepy Hollow Road, Gouverneur, with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was also cited with control substance in non-original container, failure to keep right and failure to notify DMV of an address change.
