Gouverneur woman charged with possession of controlled substance
State police on March 16 charged Deedee L. Larson-Rickett, 39, of 514 Sleepy Hollow Road, Gouverneur, with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was also cited with having a controlled substance in non-original container, failure to keep right and failure to notify DMV of an address change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katrina roe
|13 hr
|Concerned mom
|1
|Rock Island road
|23 hr
|Matthew6616
|4
|How long will it be before
|Wed
|iwannaknow
|1
|gouverneur school
|Wed
|buwheat
|1
|Gouverneur man charged with harassment
|Mar 27
|fred
|1
|internet trolls
|Mar 26
|Troll
|28
|Ashley Fuller
|Mar 26
|Friend
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC